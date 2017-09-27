Prep Volleyball: Lee Williams drops 3-2 loss to Prescott

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams volleyball team entered Tuesday night looking for its first win in the 4A Grand Canyon Region. The Lady Vols nearly accomplished that feat, but dropped a 3-2 loss to Prescott, (25-21, 22-25, 25-17, 20-25, 15-12).

“These girls never give up on each other and that’s one thing that is amazing about them,” said Lee Williams head coach Julia Lasiloo. “I think that is just the leadership on the court – those five seniors.”

The No. 21 Lady Vols (5-6, 0-4) found themselves in a 5-1 hole in the deciding fifth set, but rallied back to tie it at 7-7. Lee Williams continued to keep it close, but the 11th-ranked Lady Badgers (6-5, 4-2) pulled away late for the win.

“With the region losses we have, we’ve battled hard,” Lasiloo said. “... This year we’re giving them more competition than what they’re expecting. It’s shocking the region of what we have.”

Sadie Snay led the Lady Vols with 19 kills, 15 assists and 15 digs. LaNae Burgess added 23 assists and 11 digs, while Tori Logan finished with 25 digs and eight kills.

Lee Williams plays at Bradshaw Mountain (3-6, 1-4) at 6 p.m. Thursday.