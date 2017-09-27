Reade again a no-show in Camp Verde arson, animal-cruelty case

CAMP VERDE – Matthew Cochran, attorney for Brian Arthur Reade who is charged with animal cruelty, stood alone at the podium once again Monday.

Reade is facing charges of attempting to commit arson of an occupied structure, burglary, aggravated assault, misconduct involving weapons and cruelty to animals. A “gutted” dog was found in his trailer by police in August 2016.

Cochran explained that he did verify Reade was in the hospital via phone call, however he did not have the documentation to show the court.

He said he has been in contact with Reade and there had “been some confusion about the court date.”

“From my understanding, he is on his way to a doctor’s appointment today,” Cochran said.

Judge Michael R. Bluff asked for the state’s input. State attorney Ethan Wolfinger said the state requested a warrant due to the lack of verification.

“If he has the documentation, you know, we’ll look into it,” Wolfinger said. “This is the fourth or fifth time we’ve danced around court dates with nothing to go off of but his word.”

Judge Bluff contemplated for a moment and set a continuance for Oct. 2.

“If your client isn’t here, I will issue a warrant,” Bluff said.