St. Vincent de Paul receives $5K grant

KINGMAN – St. Vincent de Paul Society received a federal grant in the amount of $5,424 to help with its emergency utility assistance and food bank program, which may allow payment over the $100 limit.

James Haseltine, treasurer for St. Vincent de Paul, said the organization will determine how much of the grant will be allocated to each program.

The funds will be disbursed in two phases of eligibility until Jan. 31 or until all the funds are spent. Clients who have received assistance through St. Vincent’s regular programs are encouraged to complete the emergency contact form on the website at www.svdpkingman.org (client services) or call 928-753-6449.

Clients will be screened for potential eligibility after the program starts on Oct. 1.

It’s been a busy month for St. Vincent providing assistance through client services, Haseltine said. The charity has been boosted by generous cash donations and special sales at the thrift store.

“We look forward to helping as many families as we can under the federal program and ask for all your prayers that we remain diligent in disbursing these funds and that we do help the neediest in our community,” he said.