Horoscope | September 28, 2017

Birthdays: Kirsten Prout, 27; Hilary Duff, 30; Mira Sorvino, 50; Janeane Garofalo, 53.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Being dependable and not giving in to temptation will help you avoid getting trapped in something that can only make you look bad.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Personal opinions are best kept a secret when dealing with peers, siblings and authority figures. Your best course of action is to take care of your responsibilities.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Keep busy. Whether you volunteer your services or decide to get into a fitness routine, it will do you some good and keep you out of trouble.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Some of your associates may not be the best influence on you. Consider your options and stay away from anyone who is erratic, indulgent or too demanding.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Put more effort into the way you present who you are and the skills you have to offer. Showing responsibility and the desire to excel will put you in a position to advance.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Plan something relaxing that will give you the boost you need to feel good about yourself and your life. Romance should be a priority.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Consider your objectives and the best way to go about getting what you want. Taking an obscure route rather than following the crowd or making an impulsive move because someone else does will be your best alternative.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Get involved in events you believe in. Your passionate approach to life and love will put you in a unique position when dealing with matters of concern.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Look for a unique way to take care of business. It’s OK to stand out if you believe in what you are doing.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Spend more time taking care of your mental, emotional and physical needs. A financial opportunity will lead to a better standard of living.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Express your feelings and be willing to listen and compromise in order to come up with a plan that works for everyone.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Partner with someone who has as much to offer you as you do. A chance to use your creative skills and unique ideas will encourage you to take a more active role in making your dreams come true.