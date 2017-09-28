Motorcyclist flown to Las Vegas after Hualapai Mountain Road crash

KINGMAN – A motorcyclist who crashed near Hualapai Mountain Road this morning received medical attention thanks to a Good Samaritan.

Kingman Police responded to the scene of a motorcycle crash at about 6 a.m. in the 24000 block of East Hualapai Mountain Road that led to serious with life threatening injuries for an unidentified man, according to a Kingman Police spokeswoman.

A Good Samaritan noticed a blinking light off in a ditch near the intersection of Van Buren Street and Hualapai Mountain Road and pulled off to find the source of light, which turned out to be a motorcycle. The man found the bike’s operator laying in the ditch nearby and called 911.

An investigation revealed that sometime between 1:30 and 3 a.m., the 31-year old man was driving east in the slow lane on Hualapai Mountain Road and struck the southern curb line just as he passed Van Buren Street ejecting him from his Harley Davidson Sportster. He came to rest in the wash where he laid until found. He was transported to Kingman Regional Medical Center and later flown by air ambulance with life threatening injuries to the University Medical Center in Las Vegas.



The man was wearing a helmet. It is unknown if speed, alcohol or drugs are a factor and the investigation remains on-going.

- Information provided by Kingman Police Department