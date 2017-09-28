Obituary | Tommy D. Hancock

Tommy D. Hancock passed away in his home, September 3, 2017 at 3:30 a.m. with his wife, Robin, and his daughter, Amy Hughes at his side.



Tom had fought Stage IV Colorectal Cancer with everything he had since May 2013.



He is survived by his wife, Robin Hancock, his children, Christopher Hancock (Belinda), daughter; Amy Hughes (Eric), son; Jacob Hancock, stepsons; Dillon Moyd (Emily) and Zachary Moyd, and seven grandchildren.



Services will be held in Kingman at Grace Lutheran Church, Sept. 28, 2017 at 4:30 p.m.

His cremains will be buried at Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, South Dakota.



In lieu of flowers, Tom requested that donations be made to the Cancer Center at Kingman Regional Medical Center, 3269 Stockton Hill Road, Kingman, Arizona 86401.