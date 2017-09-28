Prep Roundup: Lady Vols win match at Lake Havasu

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School girls golf team traveled to Lake Havasu Tuesday and shot a 62-over-par 202 to take first place.

Paige Lucero led the Lady Volunteers with a nine-over-par 44 for first place, followed by Sarah White in a tie for second (48), Audra Coffman in fourth (53), Kadence Sterling in a tie for sixth (57) and Kaylee Moore tied for ninth (59).

Kingman’s Gisele Jablonski shot a 57 to tie for sixth place.

Boys Golf

At Cerbat Cliffs Golf Course, the Kingman High School boys golf team hosted Page, Mohave and Lee Williams Tuesday and the Volunteers finished in first with a 40-over-par 184. The Bulldogs finished in fourth with a 211.

Lee Williams’ Brandon Carver led the way with a one-over-par 37 for first place. Fellow Volunteer Cole Morton was fifth (45), while Justin Talk was seventh (48).

Kingman’s Hayden Tanner and Matthew Mendez each shot a 49 to tie for eighth, followed by fellow Bulldog Kaelib Miller in 11th with a 52.

Volleyball

Trivium Prep 3, Academy 1

At Trivium Prep, the Kingman Academy High School volleyball team dropped a 3-1 decision, (25-15, 24-26, 25-23, 25-18), to Trivium Prep on Wednesday.

“It was a great effort by my girls,” Lady Tigers head coach Bill McCord said. “They stayed in every game, stayed focused, fought hard and, most important, they stayed positive all night.”

Aspen Jackson led the No. 15-ranked Academy (7-2, 1-1 2A West Region) with 19 digs and 10 kills, while Isabella Anderson added 13 kills, four digs and one assist. Shaunti Short finished with 18 assists and two digs and Grace Herbine had six digs and five kills.

The Lady Tigers welcome Tonopah Valley to town Tuesday for a 6 p.m. region contest.