Mohave County Search and Rescue save hiker, motorist

KINGMAN – An injured hiker had to be plucked off of Bull Mountain Tuesday night.

According to sheriff’s spokeswoman Trish Carter, the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Kingman Unit was called to assist the Kingman Fire Department in helping Christopher Parker, 41, of Kingman, who had injured his back after falling about 15 feet off the south side of the mountain.

KFD located Parker and determined that a technical rope rescue would be required. SAR technical rope members joined the effort with a litter system to lower the man to more stable terrain.

Rescue personnel then carried him to a truck, which took him to an AMR ambulance and ultimately to Kingman Regional Medical Center for his injuries where he was treated and released.

The Lake Havasu SAR Unit was also busy Tuesday night when they had to locate a stranded motorist in the desert south of Lake Havasu.

Leonard Warwick, 53, of Texas, called 911 for help after his Chevy Tahoe got stuck in a wash. He was stranded for two days before climbing to a higher location to get a cell signal and call for help.

Searchers arrived on scene and found Warwick about a mile from Highway 95 near milepost 167 in a wash and out of water.

–Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office