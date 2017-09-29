Click for HOME DELIVERY SPECIAL
Letter | Disgusted by John McCain

  • Originally Published: September 29, 2017 5:55 a.m.

    • I wrote John McCain today and told him I am totally disgusted with him and his voting record as of late.

    He was reelected for the simple task of repealing and replacing Obamacare, building a wall and several other things important to conservatives.

    In his reelection campaign he said he was all for what the conservative movement had to offer, and I and many others jumped on board his bandwagon and he got our vote.

    As of late, Mr. McCain has looked a lot more like Nancy Pelosi than the guy I voted for and I am not happy.

    Plain and simple, if you are not going to do what we voted you in to do, quit.

    Colin Kough

