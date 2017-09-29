Letter | Fake News

This morning I am in a more serious mood than I usually am and as I watch the news. I am speculating on Fake News.

Fake News is announced a lot these days since Trump began his campaign.

So what is Fake News I ask myself? Now without writing a thousand words, which would be easy enough to do on the subject, here is the bottom line. Whether it is in political news or any other newsworthy subject, Fake News begins and ends from news casters, news writers, and editors of news, actors, late night comedy hosts, politicians, and more, when, instead of just facts, they insert words such as "I believe," "We are sure that," "We think that," and "Our opinion of this is..."

Listeners have to listen for these subtle words that turn facts into the other four letter word "fake."

Robert Green