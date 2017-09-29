Prep Football: Bulldogs open region with road trip to Wickenburg

KINGMAN – The Kingman High School football team’s morale is as strong as ever entering its 3A West Region opener at Wickenburg. The Bulldogs defeated ASU Prep in thrilling fashion two weeks ago, but head coach Cam Wierson knows it will be a tougher matchup at 7 p.m. today.

“Games like this aren’t about out-scheming people,” he said. “Teams with offenses like this are sitting there saying, ‘We’re going to run power and trap. Try and stop us.’

“At the end of the day, at all levels of football, this game is about moving a ball by force into a defended space of land,” the coach continued. “It’s going to be a fist fight in a phone booth.”

No. 30-ranked Kingman (2-3) definitely has its work cut out, as the 27th-ranked Wranglers (2-3) have racked up 1,619 yards on the ground with their Wing-T offense. Kegan Lindsay leads Wickenburg with 443 yards and six touchdowns, while Alejandro Carrasco has 372 yards and four touchdowns.

“It’s apparent Carson (Miller) runs a good program,” Wierson said. “His kids are bought in, they lift weights in the off season and are disciplined. He also has taken a look at himself and made an effort to schematically overhaul his defense and special teams.”

Lindsay also leads the Wranglers’ defense with a team-high 33 tackles, followed by Alejandro Ochoa with 29 stops.

However, the Bulldogs enter tonight’s contest with the advantage of a bye week. Wickenburg didn’t have that luxury, dropping a 48-6 loss to Valley Christian.

“We dearly needed that bye week for morale and physical health,” Wierson said. “We’re still banged up.”

Nevertheless, Wierson isn’t letting that change his focus in practice and he plans to stay the course.

“No matter if we’re up by 50 or down by 50 – play hard and enjoy the game,” he said.