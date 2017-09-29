Department of Corrections, Geo Group seek community advice

KINGMAN – GEO Group and the Arizona Department of Corrections each want a good partnership with Kingman and held a Community Relations Advisory Board meeting at Calico’s Wednesday.

Jeff Wrigley, warden at the ADC Kingman complex, talked to local law enforcement and business leaders about continuing economic and educational opportunities to benefit both inmates and community members.



“Our main focus is to keep community leaders informed and be good partners with the community,” he said.

Local representatives included Kingman Police Chief Bob DeVries, Mohave County Sheriff’s Department Detention Division Capt. Don Bischoff, Kingman Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Gregg Martin, Mohave Community College Dean Fred Gilbert and Cornerstone Mission founder and executive director Lisa Beauchamp among others.

Part of the discussions involved informing leaders of significant issues at the prison and what types programs and activities could be arranged between the prison and local entities to minimize the idleness of inmates and improve their chances of success upon being released.

“It’s a huge help to us to keep these guys busy,” Wrigley said.

ADC Kingman complex currently houses 3,342 inmates between its minimum and medium security wings. Some of their accomplishments include earning 127 GEDs, 141 eighth-grade level achievement certificates and more than 1,000 certificates in vocational training programs such as carpentry, plumbing and culinary arts.

GEO Group will be working with KPD soon to organize the Pink Heels Block Party and Walk Away from Drugs events in October. There was no date set for the next Community Relations Advisory Board meeting, but Wrigley estimated sometime in December.