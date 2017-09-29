Strange But True: Police officer takes risk to rescue skunk

Police officer takes risk to rescue skunk

YORK, Maine (AP) – A Maine police officer put his nose in harm’s way during a wildlife rescue.

York Police Department officer David McKinnon came upon a skunk with its head stuck inside a cup while on patrol early Sunday.

He decided to help despite the high risk of a malodorous outcome.

He recorded video with his smartphone in one hand and gently tugged on the paper cup with the other hand while speaking reassuringly to the skunk.

Once freed, the skunk lifted its tail in preparation to spray. But it decided instead to scamper away as McKinnon exclaimed, “I never thought in a million years!”

The video had 41,000 views on Facebook as of Wednesday, and McKinnon earned praise for his bravery in the face of a potentially stinky rescue.

LL Bean publishes outdoors ad only visible in the sunlight

NEW YORK (AP) – If you want to see L.L. Bean’s new ad, you’re going to have to step outdoors.

The company took its mission to get people outside to a new level Friday by publishing an ad in The New York Times in ink that can only be seen when the newspaper is taken outside and exposed to sunlight.

The advertising insert features L.L. Bean’s new “manifesto” that reiterates its commitment to the outdoors and underscores the Freeport, Maine-based company’s willingness to try new things to get shoppers’ attention.

L.L. Bean is positioning itself as an outdoor brand focused less on individual pursuits and more on family and friends enjoying the outdoors, whether it’s a remote lake or local park. The ad tells shoppers, “Just step outside your front door and you’ve arrived.”

Convenience store disputes claim of maggots in sandwich

EWING, N.J. (AP) — A convenience store chain is challenging a man’s claim that he found maggots in a sandwich he ordered from a store in New Jersey.

Chris Garcia tells The Trentonian he bought a buffalo chicken cheesesteak hoagie Saturday from a Wawa store in Ewing. He says after taking a few bites he found two maggots moving around the sandwich. Garcia’s mother recorded video of maggots crawling on the sandwich wrapper.

A Wawa spokeswoman says its investigation shows the claim is “highly unlikely and probably impossible.” She says the 750-store chain inspects its stores daily and holds itself to the “highest standard of quality” in the food it serves.

Garcia says he got a refund after returning the sandwich.

Wawa also has stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Florida.

City council candidate dressed as clown makes voters nervous

BOSTON (AP) – A man dressed as a clown who’s running for a Boston city council seat has caused a stir on a college campus.

Police tell The Boston Herald that Pat Payaso’s presence near a polling location at Roxbury Community College made some people nervous on Tuesday and they called the authorities.

A photo Payaso posted on social media indicates he was there to vote.

Police spokesman Officer Stephen McNulty says Payaso later was stopped by an officer who realized he wasn’t a threat.

The Roxbury resident has donned a rainbow wig, a red nose and clown makeup in recent campaign photos and videos on social media. His last name means clown in Spanish.

Payaso will be on the November ballot along with seven other candidates for an at-large city council seat.

German court tells donkey owners to pony up for damaged car

BERLIN (AP) – A German court has ordered a donkey’s owners to pony up 5,800 euros ($6,800) to the driver of a pricey McLaren sports car to cover damage caused when the animal chomped the backside of the vehicle.

Police said that Vitus the donkey may have mistaken the orange McLaren parked next to his enclosure as a giant carrot when he bit the back, damaging the paint and a carbon-fiber piece.

The dpa news agency reported that the state court in Giessen on Thursday sided with the car owner.

The McLaren owner filed the suit after the donkey owner refused reimbursement for the incident last September.

At the time, local media reported the owner of the donkey refused to pay for the damage.

The owner of the donkey told the McLaren owner he should have picked a better parking place.