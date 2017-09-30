Prep Football: Vols defeat Coconino for first region win

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School football team entered Friday night still looking for its first win in the 4A Grand Canyon Region. The Volunteers made sure they didn’t to wait any longer as they battled to a 14-7 win on the road.

“After a two-game losing streak, it’s good to have a win again,” said Lee Williams head coach Clint Sasse. “No matter how ugly it is. No matter what the game looks like, it’s good to have a win. The kids are pumped.”

Sasse traveled with the team to Flagstaff for the game, but wasn’t able to coach from the sidelines after being ejected from the Sept. 22 game against Prescott. He still watched the game from the stands, but it wasn’t the best experience.

“It was torture for me – I definitely learned my lesson,” Sasse said. “I don’t ever want to get ejected again. It wasn’t very fun to be in the stands. The coaching staff had to do it without me and they did a great job of managing the game and making sure we got that first region win.”

The Vols defense helped their cause as Matt Bathauer blocked a punt and Joel Nunez recovered it for a touchdown. Lee Williams quarterback AJ Herrera accounted for the other score on the ground.

Sasse said the Vols played well defensively, but they still have some areas of improvement.

“We had a lot of positive yardage, but I thought we had too many negative yardage on offense,” he said. “Just by simple assignment mistakes. In the future, we can’t do that.”

Lee Williams (4-2, 1-2) will have to quickly fix its mistakes as it travels to Flagstaff High (5-1, 2-0) Friday for a 7 p.m. contest. On a side note, the Vols lost Donnie Simms for the season after he broke his femur against Coconino.