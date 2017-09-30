Prep Football: Bulldogs fall on the road to Wickenburg

KINGMAN – It definitely wasn’t the result the Kingman High School football team wanted in its 3A West Region opener as the Bulldogs dropped a 52-12 loss on the road Friday night.

“These boys are turning into men at an early age,” said Kingman head coach Cam Wierson. “One of my favorite quotes from Jon Gruden is ‘A lot of guys are physically tough, but not a lot of guys are mentally tough.’ Every Friday night these kids are developing that mental toughness. We may not win very many games, but if you’re a Bulldog that is getting a ton of playing time, you’re gaining mental toughness that most people go a lifetime never knowing.”

Kingman’s Darrell Mitchell led the offense as he went 6-for-15 for 102 yards and a touchdown. Dylan Waldron finished with two catches for 71 yards and a score, while Austin Dias finished with 94 yards rushing and a touchdown. Nate Lawson added 34 yards on five carries as the Bulldogs rushed for 111 total yards.

Kingman (2-4, 0-1) couldn’t find an answer for Wickenburg’s rushing attack. The Wranglers (3-3, 1-0) finished with 479 yards on the ground.

Kingman tallied its first score of the game with 5:49 remaining in the first half on Dias’ nine-yard rushing touchdown. The two-point conversion failed and the Bulldogs trailed, 14-6.

Wickenburg added a late touchdown and two-point conversion before halftime to take a 22-6 lead and increased its advantage to 52-6 early in the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs finally answered back with 4:38 remaining in the game when Mitchell found Waldron for a 45-yard touchdown.

Kingman continues its four-game road trip Friday with a 7 p.m. contest at Chino Valley.