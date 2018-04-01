5 things to know| County to grab land in legal battle against water transfer

KINGMAN – Here are five items of interest from the Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Monday at Mohave County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.:

Land acquisition

The board is expected to approve acquisition of about 15 acres of agriculture-residential zoned land in the Mohave Valley area for $250,000, plus fees and other expenses, to give the county legal standing in the fight against Mohave Valley Irrigation and Drainage District transferring water rights to the Central Arizona Project. The seller is Summitt’s River Realty, represented by Danny Goodwin and Elizabeth Dinkin. The money would come from the Bus Barn sale, which netted $470,000. After County Manager Mike Hendrix completes necessary due diligence, escrow would close April 30.

Development Services fees

The board may accept the “strategy” for increasing fees, and selecting new fees, for the building division and planning and zoning division of Development Services, and approve “hot jobs” as proposed by director Tim Walsh. The proposed fees will be referred back to the Planning and Zoning Commission and Building Code Advisory Board for review, and a public hearing will be scheduled for the supervisors’ June 18 meeting.

Mohave County General Plan amendment

The board will hold a public hearing on an amendment to Mohave County’s General Plan from alternative energy land use designation to heavy industrial to allow for a mineral reclamation processing plant in the Fort Mohave area. The request comes from Jim Palmer of Florida, representing B&R Land Development of Mohave County.

Approving space for the 2018 River Regatta

On the consent agenda, the board is expected to approve an agreement with Marnell Gaming to use Davis Camp for the 2018 River Regatta under parameters approved by the board at its Jan. 16 meeting. The agreement to rent Davis Camp from Aug. 8-13 includes three days to set up and a two-day cleanup period for a fee of $75,000.

Renewal of special use permit request

On the consent agenda, the board is expected to approve renewal of a special use permit request from Weston and Arden Morley to allow for a kennel (cattery) on their property at 860 Quail Crest Road in the Long Mountain area of Kingman. The kennel permit was first approved in 2011, and was renewed in 2013 and 2015. The third renewal will be in effect without expiration. The kennel has no infractions in nearly eight years of operation.