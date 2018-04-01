All Starz gymnastics team makes noise at state championship

KINGMAN – The All Starz gymnastics team is usually happy to send a small group to regionals.

That will no longer be the case after the local squad had nine competitors finish in the top 10 at Arizona’s XCEL State Championships March 23-25 in Glendale.

“It’s a really big accomplishment because this particular year every single girl is a first-year competitor within their particular level,” said All Starz owner Brandee Proffit. “It’s hard to be a newbie in your level. We didn’t go in with any expectations – knowing that we had a really new crew. So to get any finish in the top 10 is a big accomplishment.”

Cash Profitt led the All Starz with a gold medal on the vault, while Alauna Ballard took home the bronze on bars. It was the duo’s first time medaling at state and Brandee Proffit couldn’t have been prouder of her daughter after she had to transition from being a hockey player in North Dakota to a gymnast in Kingman.

“She went full-force in gymnastics,” Brandee Proffit said. “It’s a very special to me because I really didn’t think she would ever compete.”

Unfortunately, Brandee Proffit couldn’t be there to witness the moment because she was coaching the next session. It still ended up being a memorable moment for mother and daughter.



“She just ran up to me afterwards and was so excited,” Brandee Proffit said. “I was just completely shocked.”

The other qualifiers with their highest finish included Madelyn Lock (fourth on bars), Daylee Brazdys (fifth on beam), Rylee Stout (sixth on beam), Courtney Witt (sixth on floor), Kylie Marshall (eighth on vault), Kinsley Bahre (10th on bars), and Emily Wisda (10th on vault).

The nine All Starz look to continue on their success April 20-22 in Salt Lake City, Utah for the XCEL Regional Championships.

Brandee Profitt expects there to be more than 1,000 competitors. The official number hasn’t been announced, but it will feature teams from Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah.

To provide comparison, the state championship featured more than 800 competitors from 30 teams. While medaling at nationals will be tough, Proffit knows it will help the All Starz improve leaps and bounds.

“We know that it will push them,” Brandee Proffit said. “Just seeing what’s out there and the talent they’re up against. We’re looking forward to that pushing them through summer training because gymnastics is a year round sport. It does not end. We just keep on working and preparing for the next season.”

But before moving onto next season, the All Starz have a month to prepare for the grandest stage of them all.

“We have a good balance of perfecting the skills that they already have, but we’re going to be working on some upgrades because we are looking to the future,” Brandee Proffit said. “We’re wanting to continue moving up level by level.”

The All Starz will host their final meet of the season May 18-19 in Kingman.