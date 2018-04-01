Events Calendar | April 1, 2018

  • Originally Published: April 1, 2018 5:59 a.m.

    • TODAY

    AZOP North Highway 93 Grand Prix

    7:30 a.m., White Hills, Western Raceway, racing UTVs, Quads, Trikes and Bikes, 623-363, 9665.

    Bingo

    1:30 p.m., Eagles 4536 Patsy Dr.

    MONDAY

    Low Cost Vaccine-Shot Clinic

    9 a.m. to noon, Low Cost Spay/Neuter Clinic, 1707 E. Andy Devine Ave., No appointment needed.

    BMX Racing

    6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

    Bingo

    4 p.m. open, 5 p.m. tickets available, 6 p.m. start, Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave.

    TUESDAY

    Chess Club

    1:30-2:45 p.m. Kingman Library, 3269 N. Burbank St., all levels, (298-692-2665.

    Mohave Community Orchestra practice

    7-8:30 p.m., Manzanita Elementary School, Band Room, 2601 Detroit Ave.

    Bingo

    11 a.m. doors open, Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave., Bingo at 1 p.m.

    6:30 p.m., 5505 W. Hwy 68, Golden Valley, 760-420-0034.

    RC Racing

    5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

    WEDNESDAY

    Storytime

    9:30-10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon, Kingman Library, birth-preschool. 928-692-2665.

    BMX Racing

    6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

    THURSDAY

    Family L3 - Mission: Earth and Space

    6:30-7:30 p.m., Kingman Library, 3269 N. Burbank St., school age children and families, 928-692-2665.

    Bingo

    10 a.m.-12 p.m., Elks Lodge Bingo, 900 Gates Avenue.

    FRIDAY

    First Friday-Neon Odyssey

    6-8 p.m., Kingman Train Depot, 400 E. Andy Devine Ave., historical walking tour with Jim Hinckley, $10, www.promotekingman.com

    First Friday in Downtown Kingman

    Easter egg hunt, food, drinks, shopping, downtown, www.facebook.com/events.

    Blood Drive - Golden Valley

    Noon to 4 p.m., GVFD Public Safety Training Center, 423 S. Colorado.

    Bingo

    4:30 p.m. doors open, Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave., Bingo at 6:30 p.m.

    RC Racing

    5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

    SATURDAY

    Special Olympics

    9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Lee Williams High School, 400 Grandview Ave., 2018 River Area Track & Field Meet and Power Lifting Competition, 928-303-0773.

    Mohave Community Orchestra Spring Concert

    3 p.m., Kingman High School, 4182 N. Bank St., mohavecommunityorchestra.com.

    American Thunder Monster Truck Thrill Show

    6-9 p.m., Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd., Dr. Danger and the Danger Angels, demolition derby, mud bogs, more, 541-990-4090.

    Superhero 5K Run/Walk & Kids Dash

    8 a.m., KRMC Hualapai Mountain Campus, 3801 Santa Rosa Ave., proceeds to CASA, 937-304-9357.

    Venture Club Casino Night

    5-10 p.m., Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd., craps, poker, roulette, and blackjack, more, proceeds to Venture Service Fund, http://ventureclubofkingman.org.

    Valle Vista Friends of the Library Book & Bake Sale

    9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Valle Vista Library, 7264 Concho Dr., Ste. B, $2 a bag, cookies, breads, more.

    Golden Valley Library Meeting

    1 p.m. Golden Valley Library, 3417 N. Verde Road.

    RC Racing

    5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

