Events Calendar | April 1, 2018

TODAY

AZOP North Highway 93 Grand Prix

7:30 a.m., White Hills, Western Raceway, racing UTVs, Quads, Trikes and Bikes, 623-363, 9665.

Bingo

1:30 p.m., Eagles 4536 Patsy Dr.

MONDAY

Low Cost Vaccine-Shot Clinic

9 a.m. to noon, Low Cost Spay/Neuter Clinic, 1707 E. Andy Devine Ave., No appointment needed.

BMX Racing

6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

Bingo

4 p.m. open, 5 p.m. tickets available, 6 p.m. start, Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave.

TUESDAY

Chess Club

1:30-2:45 p.m. Kingman Library, 3269 N. Burbank St., all levels, (298-692-2665.

Mohave Community Orchestra practice

7-8:30 p.m., Manzanita Elementary School, Band Room, 2601 Detroit Ave.

Bingo

11 a.m. doors open, Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave., Bingo at 1 p.m.

6:30 p.m., 5505 W. Hwy 68, Golden Valley, 760-420-0034.

RC Racing

5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

WEDNESDAY

Storytime

9:30-10:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. to noon, Kingman Library, birth-preschool. 928-692-2665.

BMX Racing

6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

THURSDAY

Family L3 - Mission: Earth and Space

6:30-7:30 p.m., Kingman Library, 3269 N. Burbank St., school age children and families, 928-692-2665.

Bingo

10 a.m.-12 p.m., Elks Lodge Bingo, 900 Gates Avenue.

FRIDAY

First Friday-Neon Odyssey

6-8 p.m., Kingman Train Depot, 400 E. Andy Devine Ave., historical walking tour with Jim Hinckley, $10, www.promotekingman.com

First Friday in Downtown Kingman

Easter egg hunt, food, drinks, shopping, downtown, www.facebook.com/events.

Blood Drive - Golden Valley

Noon to 4 p.m., GVFD Public Safety Training Center, 423 S. Colorado.

Bingo

4:30 p.m. doors open, Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave., Bingo at 6:30 p.m.

RC Racing

5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

SATURDAY

Special Olympics

9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Lee Williams High School, 400 Grandview Ave., 2018 River Area Track & Field Meet and Power Lifting Competition, 928-303-0773.

Mohave Community Orchestra Spring Concert

3 p.m., Kingman High School, 4182 N. Bank St., mohavecommunityorchestra.com.

American Thunder Monster Truck Thrill Show

6-9 p.m., Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd., Dr. Danger and the Danger Angels, demolition derby, mud bogs, more, 541-990-4090.

Superhero 5K Run/Walk & Kids Dash

8 a.m., KRMC Hualapai Mountain Campus, 3801 Santa Rosa Ave., proceeds to CASA, 937-304-9357.

Venture Club Casino Night

5-10 p.m., Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd., craps, poker, roulette, and blackjack, more, proceeds to Venture Service Fund, http://ventureclubofkingman.org.

Valle Vista Friends of the Library Book & Bake Sale

9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Valle Vista Library, 7264 Concho Dr., Ste. B, $2 a bag, cookies, breads, more.

Golden Valley Library Meeting

1 p.m. Golden Valley Library, 3417 N. Verde Road.

RC Racing

5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.