Governor signs bill to extend school funding

KINGMAN – A key legislative bill for funding public education was signed by the governor last week, a big step toward finding long-term solutions to support student success, said Christine Thompson, chief executive officer and president of Expect More Arizona.

The push behind Senate Bill 1390, approved by the Arizona Senate on March 22, is to extend Proposition 301, which would generate more than $640 million a year for K-12 public schools, community colleges and universities.

SB1390 preserves the current Prop 301 sales tax of 0.6 cent and keeps the remaining distribution to universities, colleges and other higher education intact. Gov. Doug Ducey’s signing of the bill means no election is needed to extend Prop 301 beyond its 2021 expiration, and removes the risk of a significant “funding cliff,” Thompson said.

“We really think that in order to attain the (education) goals for the state, we need long-term investment in education all the way from pre-kindergarten through colleges and university,” Thompson said Thursday in an interview with the Daily Miner.

“When we talk about the next phase, what’s that going to look like? What’s the investment needed and the tax structure to support that? It’s a complex issue, but we’re ready to sit down at the table and be part of that conversation.”

Prop 301, passed by Arizona voters in 2000, raised the state sales tax from 5 percent to 5.6 percent, with the extra money going to public education. It includes a tax credit for low-income families that may be burdened by the tax.

A breakdown of SB1390 funding shows $364 million going to the classroom site fund; $86.3 million for five additional school days each year; $64.1 million for school buildings; and $16.5 million for other programs managed by the Arizona Department of Education.

State universities would receive $69.6 million, community colleges $18.2 million and tax credits for low-income households $25 million.

“Education funding is one of the most pressing issues facing Arizona, which is why I’m championing the continuation of Prop 301,” Sen. Brophy McGee, vice chair of the Senate Committee on Education, said in a statement from the State Capitol.

“This continuation is critical for our districts, teachers and students and is an important step in properly funding our schools.”

Here’s an update on other legislation:

Full Day Kindergarten

Senate Bill 1082 passed the Senate and House and was signed by the governor last week. The bill requires full-day kindergarten to be academically meaningful, emphasize literacy, provide active learning enrichment and incorporate play as an instructional strategy. Thompson said she supports this bill as the majority of kindergarten programs currently have these practices in place.

State Budget

Discussions are progressing on the state budget for next year. Expect More Arizona’s priorities for the budget are to restore district and charter assistance over five years, increase funding for the universities, career and technical education (CTE), teacher pay and early literacy, Thompson said.

Expect More Arizona also supports bills that would improve instruction for English Language Learners and increase the portion of federal funds that are used for quality early learning programs.