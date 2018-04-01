Letter | Proud of our youth

In fairness let me set the stage for what I am going to say by identifying myself as a child of the sixties my birth year being 1950. I and countless others attended the Kingman Saturday rally at 3 p.m. in support of March For Our Lives. I am proud, impressed and amazed at the incredible passionate energy shown by our youth who launched this amazing event.

Any past disparagingly critical remarks or thoughts that I have had about young people please forgive me. Again, I am proud of our young people and encourage you to keep on doing what you are doing! WAY TO GOOOOO!! Thank you and although difficult and challenging at times carry the torch of change proudly.

Peace,

Christine Meisenheimer Ph.D. Kingman