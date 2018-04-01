Mohave Artists and Craftsmen Guild celebrates 50 years

Sharing ideas with and supporting fellow artists is important for those who paint, draw or sculpt, and the Mohave Artists and Craftsmen Guild has been doing that for 50 years.

The guild held its first meeting March 29, 1968, after local artists came together and decided to support one another’s efforts. Doris Lightwine is one of two charter members, along with Nancy Shaner, who are alive today. Lightwine said the Guild formed thanks to the vision of Anne Finnegan, who at the time owned a hobby shop in downtown Kingman.

“She (Finnegan) knew all the artists in town because she owned the hobby shop, and everybody went there for their art supplies and she wanted to have a guild,” Lightwine said. “So she talked to all of the group that had worked for her, and other artists, and we thought it was a good idea and so we had a meeting.”

There were 18 artists and art supporters who attended the first meeting. The guild’s numbers have fluctuated throughout the years, and there are 30 members currently. However, there were 79 members in 1998.

“We couldn’t have done it without Anne Finnegan,” Lightwine said. “She was really the driving force behind getting a guild started. And Sally Leibold, the potter, who started the festival and ran our shows. She’s another important member.”

The guild used to display their artwork at sidewalk shows in downtown Kingman, but now showcases work at events such as the Kingman Festival of the Arts. The 2018 festival will be held Mother’s Day weekend, May 12-13, at Metcalf Park, 315 W. Beale St.

The guild’s initial goal was to buy a building that would house an art gallery, but Lightwine said the idea never came to fruition. Service to the art community remained important to those involved with the guild, and it has since donated to scholarships, artistic groups and schools.

“We had $4,000 we could give this year to anything art related,” Lightwine said. “We’ve given to Sounds of Kingman, we’ve given to the local bands and choruses, and this year we contributed to the art gallery downtown. We’d really like to see that go (forward), and with the downtown picking up, we’re very hopeful about that.”

She said the group is also hoping to bring in younger members, and that the comradery of the guild can benefit all manner of artists. Whether painting with acrylics, oils or water colors, artists can learn new techniques by discussing processes with others who have been in their shoes. Lightwine has been interested in drawing and painting since she was 7 years old and has held numerous art-affiliated positions through the years including art instructor and Director of the Mohave Museum of History and Art.

She recommends the guild to “Anybody who’s interested in art.”

“It’s good to get involved in things like the guild so you can share ideas and learn different techniques and different methods … It’s good to get involved with other artists and talk back and forth about these things,” she said.

The Mohave Artists and Craftsmen Guild is also open to those who appreciate the arts, even if creating artwork does not happen to be a forte.

“We have a few members that aren’t actually painters or artists, but they are interested and they want to support the arts,” Lightwine said. “So you don’t have to be an artist to join.”

For those contemplating taking up art as a hobby or profession, her recommendation is to carry a sketchpad for noteworthy objects that could make nice paintings. Lightwine also said people wondering how to start drawing or painting should, “Just do it.”

“Start drawing,” she said. “Just set up a pot of flowers and start drawing, then you’ll learn what you like and what you don’t like.”