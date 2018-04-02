7 things to know for Tuesday’s Council meeting

KINGMAN – Here are seven items of interest from the Kingman City Council meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Mohave County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.:

TPT report

Staff will present Council with a report of the quarterly Transaction Sales Tax collections. The report will be for collections during the taxpayer collection period, November 2017 to January 2018, and the City collection period, January 2018 to March 2018. The latter refers to the time in which the City gets the taxes, while the former is where the taxpayer collected the tax from customers. The City expects an additional $3.1 million from each 0.5 percent increase.

Home Rule

Council will hear details on three options for the home rule option to be put on November’s ballot. Home rule resulted from a 1980 law allowing Arizona to impose a spending limit on local governments. The option provides an alternative to the limit set by the State. Council will discuss a permanent base adjustment, a home rule option with exclusions or a pure home rule. Council in regular session may adopt a notice of intent to set June 5 and June 19 public hearing dates for the home rule option.

Centennial Park addition

The Kingman Elks Club and Arizona Game and Fish have been in contact with Mohave County in discussing a 5-acre lake addition to Centennial Park. The entire area consists of 24 acres, and would provide for additional soccer fields and other improvements and projects at the park. Both prospects, the project moving forward or failing, will be discussed, as well as what both would mean for additional park improvements.

Annexation

This item was originally on the March 20 agenda. Annexation is being considered for at least 640 acres in the Kingman High School area and at least 3,616 acres in the Kingman Airport area.

Curbside recycling

Staff will recommend Council ends the curbside recycling pilot program as of May 1. The program was implemented November 2017. Council will be provided with an overview of the program during work session.

Allowable screening

The Planning and Zoning Commission recommends Council adopt an ordinance change to allowable outdoor screening materials. If passed, vinyl coated polyester and landscaping fabric will no longer be permitted as outdoor screening materials.

Water sustainability

Council will discuss passing a resolution creating a Water Sustainability Committee to be comprised of representatives from the Public Works and Engineering departments, as well as three members from Mohave County and two from the public. The committee would identify projects and programs that would promote water sustainability in addition to looking at water consumption holistically.

Information provided by the City of Kingman.