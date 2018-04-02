ADOT’s commercial truck training saves money and time

NOGALES – Truck drivers from Mexico have completed a training program from Arizona Department of Transportation. More than 1,300 drivers are now part of an innovative program that is making Arizona’s inspection process efficient and roads safer.

Drivers trained at Arizona border ports of entry in Douglas, Nogales and San Luis. About 320 drivers took a two-day training program in Mexico and 30 more drivers are expected to attend a training session in Nogales, Sonora the first week of April.

“We are stopping unsafe trucks from driving on Arizona roads, but at the same time we are encouraging international commerce by not unnecessarily delaying trucks by qualified drivers,” Tim Lane, director of ADOT’s Enforcement and Compliance division said.

ADOT’s Border Liaison Unit began conducting classes in the fall of 2016 to educate truck drivers and company leaders from Mexico about safety inspection requirements for drivers who cross the international border.

The classes address safety issues such as tire wear and securing loads. Inspectors offered the classes at convenient locations in Mexico in July to reach more drivers.

International Border Inspection Qualification classes in Mexico take about two days for drivers to pass the written and field exams. After passing the exams then they become qualified. Qualified drivers contact their inspectors using the phone application “WhatsApp.”

Drivers can send their inspectors pictures and ask questions about the necessary repairs they may need before approaching the border and take care of these items conveniently and affordably.

The program has been very popular. In February, drivers from Mexicali and Baja California travelled about 100 miles to San Luis to take part in the classes.

According to the press release, about 5 percent of drivers who enter Arizona from Mexico have their trucks stopped at the border for needing safety repairs. IBIQ qualified trucks have only been stopped in eight out of 2,400 border crossings.

ADOT Director John Halikowski said the program is an example of binational collaboration that benefits both Arizona and Sonora.

– Information provided by Arizona Department of Transportation.