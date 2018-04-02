Horoscopes | April 2, 2018

Birthdays: Michael Fassbender, 41; Christopher Meloni, 57; Emmylou Harris, 71; Linda Hunt, 73.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Slow down and discover the ins and outs of a change you face before moving forward. What you discover will influence the choice you make.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Open up a dialogue and discuss matters that can have a positive influence on an important relationship. Getting along with your peers, partners or relatives will improve your life substantially.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Trying to talk your way out of something will not be easy. Expect to be countered by someone with finesse as well as inside information.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Put your effort into personal gains. Don’t worry so much about what others do, say or think when what’s important is how you feel about your own success.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Expressing the way you feel and bringing about changes that will help improve your life should be on your agenda. Size up your situation and refuse to let anyone stand in your way.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A positive change of attitude will take place if you make a physical change to your looks or to the way you present what you have to offer. Collaborating with peers will help you flesh out an idea.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Keep your finances separate. Looking out for what’s in your best interest may not make someone close to you happy, but it’s what you should be doing.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Opportunities look inviting, but that doesn’t mean you have to overdo it. Look for benefits and the best way to get the most in return.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Spend more time nurturing and taking care of personal relationships and situations. Discuss problems openly..

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Put the passion back into your life. Love what you do and do what you love.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t take on more than you can handle or neglect your health. Use common sense and only bring about changes that are beneficial to you.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Personal updates will pay off. You’ll come out with more than you anticipate.