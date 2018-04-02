Letter | Kingman traffic

I read the story in the Kingman Daily Miner on the front page, about all of the congestion on Stockton Hill Road, and the amount of accidents on that road.

Look at how people drive. People are not paying attention. The biggest culprit is the texting while driving. Another big problem is speed limits. Anymore, if you drive the speed limit you almost get run over. Everybody is in a big hurry. One thing I do when I am going somewhere is to allow plenty of time to get where I am going.

Another problem is construction zones. People don’t slow down for construction zones. In those zones fines double. If you get a moving violation you can go to traffic school and get the line reduced. If you get a moving violation in a construction zone you can’t go to traffic school. You bite the bullet.

When you get a moving violation your insurance rates go up for three years. You are paying dearly for that ticket. All I can say is to slow down and smell the roses. The life you save may be your own.

Ronney L Case Local resident