Licenses and Permits | April 2, 2018

Mohave County issued the following permits for the week ending March 23:
Ambient Edge: 2160 E. Mcvicar Ave., Kingman; HVAC replacement.
Ambient Edge: Kingman; HCAV replacement.
Denver Steinmetz: Dolan Springs; demolition.
Amerigas: 1033 S. Estrella Road, Golden Valley; new gas line installation.
Albert Calabrese: 5385 W. Brook Drive, Golden Valley; 200 amp electrical box.
Big D’s: 2580 E. Snavely Ave., Kingman; Reroof.
Jim Baldwin Roofing: 2141 Cabot Drive, Mohave Valley; reroof.
Select Electric: 15182 N. Pierce Ferry Road, Dolan Springs; 200 amp plane.
Ambient Edge: Chloride; HVAC replacement – split system with heat pump and strips.
Frank Dimascio: 9868 S. Dike Road, Mohave Valley; lath and stucco existing detached garage.
Barkhurst Electric: 4430 N. Shadow Road, Kingman; electric garage 200 amp.
Ambient Edge Plumbing by Jake: 2198 E. Valley View Road, Kingman; water heater replacement.
The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending March 23:
95.5 Jack FM: 2250 N. McCulloch Blvd, Lake Havasu City: radio station.
Kids Kourtyard: 3531 Moore St., Kingman; daycare and child care center.
Tease Studio: 207 N. Fourth St. Suite three, Kingman; beauty shop.
Skincare by Reg: 207 N. Fourth St. Suite five, Kingman; beauty shop.
Sunflower Massage: 4305 Stockton Hill Road Ste D., Kingman; massage.
Dependable Nurses of Phoenix: 2403 Stockton Hill Road Suite three, Kingman; home health care.
First Class Finish: 1952 Atlantic, Kingman; contractor.
Richard Najera Builders: 535 West Iron Ave. 120, Mesa; construction.
Do it Right Commercial Construction: 30 Jerry Lane, Rexburg, Idaho: contractor.
Walker Plumbing LLC: 2228 E. Rose Garden Loop, Phoenix; contractor.
RCM Drywall Contractor: 4329 W. Clarement St., Glendale; contractor.
Fike Electric: 25306 S. 187th Pl., Queen Creek; contractor.
