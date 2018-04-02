Licenses and Permits | April 2, 2018

Mohave County issued the following permits for the week ending March 23:

Ambient Edge: 2160 E. Mcvicar Ave., Kingman; HVAC replacement.

Ambient Edge: Kingman; HCAV replacement.

Denver Steinmetz: Dolan Springs; demolition.

Amerigas: 1033 S. Estrella Road, Golden Valley; new gas line installation.

Albert Calabrese: 5385 W. Brook Drive, Golden Valley; 200 amp electrical box.

Big D’s: 2580 E. Snavely Ave., Kingman; Reroof.

Jim Baldwin Roofing: 2141 Cabot Drive, Mohave Valley; reroof.

Select Electric: 15182 N. Pierce Ferry Road, Dolan Springs; 200 amp plane.

Ambient Edge: Chloride; HVAC replacement – split system with heat pump and strips.

Frank Dimascio: 9868 S. Dike Road, Mohave Valley; lath and stucco existing detached garage.

Barkhurst Electric: 4430 N. Shadow Road, Kingman; electric garage 200 amp.

Ambient Edge Plumbing by Jake: 2198 E. Valley View Road, Kingman; water heater replacement.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending March 23:

95.5 Jack FM: 2250 N. McCulloch Blvd, Lake Havasu City: radio station.

Kids Kourtyard: 3531 Moore St., Kingman; daycare and child care center.

Tease Studio: 207 N. Fourth St. Suite three, Kingman; beauty shop.

Skincare by Reg: 207 N. Fourth St. Suite five, Kingman; beauty shop.

Sunflower Massage: 4305 Stockton Hill Road Ste D., Kingman; massage.

Dependable Nurses of Phoenix: 2403 Stockton Hill Road Suite three, Kingman; home health care.

First Class Finish: 1952 Atlantic, Kingman; contractor.

Richard Najera Builders: 535 West Iron Ave. 120, Mesa; construction.

Do it Right Commercial Construction: 30 Jerry Lane, Rexburg, Idaho: contractor.

Walker Plumbing LLC: 2228 E. Rose Garden Loop, Phoenix; contractor.

RCM Drywall Contractor: 4329 W. Clarement St., Glendale; contractor.

Fike Electric: 25306 S. 187th Pl., Queen Creek; contractor.