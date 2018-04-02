Mohave 911 | April 2, 2018

The following arrests were reported for the week ending March 30:

Drugs, warrant

Heather Lee Stinchfield, 33, of Kingman, was arrested March 28 for felony possession of drug paraphernalia and an active warrant for failure to pay fines.

Deputies went to a home in the 400 block of Gold Road for an unrelated matter and spoke to Stinchfield. A records check revealed the warrant.

After being handcuffed, Stinchfield asked if she could get her shoes. Deputies went into her bedroom and saw a glass pipe with white residue to a table. Stinchfield admitted it belonged to her.

Drugs, warrant

Daryn Michael Sikes, 27, of Kingman, was arrested March 28 for two counts of possession of marijuana, narcotic drug possession, dangerous drugs and paraphernalia, all felonies. He also had three warrants for failure to appear.

Deputies stated they saw Sikes driving a truck on Swan Drive and knew he had active warrants from previous crimes. They stopped his vehicle and found marijuana, meth, heroin, syringes, a pipe and scale. Sikes admitted they belong to him, and he was booked into Mohave County Jail.

Drugs, warrant

Earl Ray Hornback, 48, of Golden Valley, was arrested March 28 for felony possession of a dangerous drug and active warrant for failure to pay fines.

Deputies went to a home in the 4000 block of Cowlic Road and talked to Hornback. A records check showed the warrant.

After he was detained, Hornback admitted that a pipe and small amount of methamphetamine were inside the home, according to deputies. He was booked into Mohave County Jail.

Theft, weapons

James Michael Tiry, 32, of Kingman, was arrested March 27 on felony charges of possession of stolen property, possession of marijuana, weapons misconduct, failure to appear and misdemeanor domestic violence by disorderly conduct.

Kingman Police reported that Tiry was sleeping in a vehicle in a parking lot in the 3600 block of Stockton Hill Road when he was contacted by officers. They found him to be in possession of marijuana and a firearm, and the vehicle was reportedly stolen. He also had warrants for his arrest.

Tiry became combative when he was booked into Mohave County Jail, assaulting detention officers and staff, officials assert.

Drugs

Heather Nicole Spinks, 41, of Kingman, was arrested March 27 for felony narcotic drug possession and two active arrest warrants.

Deputies reported they saw Spinks riding her bicycle on Ryan Avenue and stopped her for a records check, which revealed the warrants. After she was detained, Spinks admitted to having heroin in her backpack. She was booked in Mohave County Jail.

Shoplifting

Kaleb Wilford Lane, 38, of Bullhead City, was arrested March 27 on felony charges of shoplifting and trafficking stolen property.

Lane is suspected of stealing four leather jackets worth more than $2,000 from Mother Road Harley-Davidson dealership at 2501 Beverly Ave.

Police investigators discovered that Lane was trying to sell the jackets on social media. Detectives said they found Lane at his home in Bullhead City, where he admitted to his involvement in the theft. One of the jackets was recovered.

Drugs

Brandon Lee Morgan, 21, of Mohave Valley, was arrested March 27 for felony possession of marijuana and narcotic drug.

Deputies saw Morgan riding a three-wheel ATV with a female passenger. They checked the VIN and discovered the ATV was stolen.

Morgan was detained and reportedly admitted to deputies that he had marijuana and cocaine in his pockets. He was booked into Mohave County Jail.

Retail theft

Anthony Dean Kalani Garcia, 21, of Kingman, was arrested March 24 on charges of felony charges of organized retail theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Security staff at the store in the 3300 block of Stockton Hill Road watched Garcia select merchandise. They called Kingman police as Garcia had previously trespassed the store.

The investigation revealed that Garcia had fraudulently returned merchandise with a false receipt.

Officers found Garcia in the store and he was taken into custody. He denied any wrong doing, which conflicted with store surveillance, according to the report.

Garcia was also found to be in possession of assorted heroin drug paraphernalia.