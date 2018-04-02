Perhaps not Oscar worthy, ‘Ready Player One’ still delivers

At a time when cryptocurrency is more popular than gold and video games attract more players than team sports, “Ready Player One” exploits our sensibilities and forces us to look at the nefarious future of monetized virtual gaming. Melding 80s gaming nostalgia with futuristic virtual game tropes and gorged with inspired CGI action, “Ready Player One” leaves the message that hope comes through teens who understand the deleterious ways of the past and refuse to repeat them.

Written by Eric Cline, author of the bestselling novel, and directed and produced by Stephen Spielberg, the film opens in the OASIS, a multiplayer virtual game uberverse created by James Halliday (Mark Rylance) and Ogden Morrow (Simon Pegg). The game becomes a global way of life as people both work and play in the OASIS. Dressed in virtual reality goggles and full-body haptic feedback suits, people enter the game to earn credits that can be used to purchase items in both the real and virtual worlds. Innovative Online industries (IOI), led by CEO, Nathan Sorrento, creates equipment and accessories for OASIS. Some players borrow credits from IOI and fall into deficit. When they can’t repay, they are relegated to work in IOI virtual labor camps. Most don’t make it out.

Upon his death, Halliday leaves a contest as his legacy. Whoever solves three clues wins his entire estate and corporation. Fifteen years have passed and there have been no winners – until now – when Parzival (Tye Sheridan), Art3mis(Olivia Cooke), Aesh (Lena Waithe), Sho (Philip Zhao) and Daito (Win Morisaki) rise as a team of victors. Of course, Sorrento also wants to win the competition giving IOI control of OASIS …and the world.

Children of the ‘80s prepare to be inundated with affectionate references to every game, movie and comic from your pre-adult grind. To solve the myriad clues in the OASIS, players must use Halliday’s expansive holographic library of memories, Atari video games and ‘80s movies. These are not the typical film Easter eggs. These are blatantly fun, undisguised references that impishly clutter every scene and hint to: Star Wars, Iron Giant, Mortal Kombat, Tron, Dune, Child’s Play, Back To The Future, Voltron and the list seems endless. A remarkable scene that features a virtual rendition of “The Shining” is applause-worthy. The CGI is exemplary throughout the film as vibrant 4k crisp colors dance amidst not-too-dark shadows. Textures are well-detailed and large-scale scenes have impressive depth so that you can identify favorite ‘80s icons, set details, and subdued clues. The action is non-stop with few slow-paced scenes which can be overwhelming for young viewers but exciting for those who visually hoard the many game and pop-culture movie trivia references.

Impressively, gamers will notice that the film transitions seamlessly between the virtual and real worlds as characters remove and replace their VR goggles. The transition is so fluent it creates comfort in the normalcy of watching characters interact with anonymous game avatars and then endure the doldrums of the real world. The melding of ‘80s video game trivia and gaming conventions with contemporary single-player gaming styles is invigorating to watch. Millennial gamers can see the foundations of their favorite platforms and Gen-Xers can start investing in cryptocurrency to pay for their kids’ college.

While the film pulses with testosterone and lacks Oscar-level character development, Olivia Cooke will remind many of a teen Princess Leia as she leads the revolution against IOI and infiltrates their camps with boisterous confidence and fully-clothed sex appeal. T.J. Miller, who voices I-ROK, is the only character who owns his one-dimensional writing and performs as if ad-libbing his spotty quips. The teamwork among the quintet is reminiscent of any 80s band-of-buddies film. Though refreshingly, this team boasts ethnic and gender diversity. Unfortunately, we don’t get to see much of their real-world struggles and successes with exceptionalism but, for those who see themselves in these characters, it’s nice to be noticed.

Fans of the novel, be warned that the film doesn’t stray from the plot but rather re-arranges the plot. Morrow is not prevalent but enjoys a nice twist through his participation in the contest and Art3mis rises as the co-hero with Parzival.

Gamers: 4 out of 5

Action Fans & Sci Fi: 4.5 out of 5

The Novel’s Fans: 3 out of 5