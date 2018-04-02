Prep Golf: Kingman Academy's Scott takes second at Tigers Invite

KINGMAN – Kingman Academy’s Jake Scott was in good shape following Day 1 of the Tigers Invitational after shooting a 7-over par 79 to tie for first with Snowflake’s Garrett Caldwell. However, Scott didn’t fare as well Saturday and just missed first place by one stroke with a 17-over par 161.

“I definitely did better Friday, but I played great on the back nine (Saturday),” Scott said. “I had two birdies on the back nine. I shot a lot better on the back nine than the front. The back nine is a lot harder, so that made me happy.”

Caldwell shot an 82 Saturday to narrowly edge Scott by one stroke to take first place. As a team, Academy shot a 203-over par 779 to finish third behind Wickenburg (707) and Snowflake (671).

“This tournament is a good test to see where our game is at,” Scott said. “We’re playing really good teams, so it shows how we compare to other teams.”

Jacob Heppler was the next Academy finisher with a 29-over par 173 for seventh. He shot an 88 on Friday and then improved Saturday with an 85. He said he didn’t do so well on the back nine Saturday, but that to do with Mother Nature.

“I was fresh in the morning, but the wind started to pick up toward the end,” Heppler said. “It affected it a bit.”

Academy’s other finishers included Lance Stuttzman in 19th, Vanessa Blanco and April Sorace in a tie for 22nd, Amanda Villeso in a tie for 28th, Ashlee Steed in a tie for 34th, Canya Thompson in 37th and Patrick Papilli in 39th.