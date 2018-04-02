Rat Rods invade Golden Valley

GOLDEN VALLEY – Rat rods and classic cars from across the U.S. and Canada converged on Golden Valley Wednesday during their last stopover prior to continuing their trek to RatCity Rukkus 2018 in Las Vegas.

More than 200 enthusiasts and 75 rat rods and classic cars came together over the course of the afternoon at Earls Hot Rod Shop in Golden Valley to show off their “rides,” swap stories about their journey across the country, and meet with local residents, who also showed up with their cars and trucks.

During their stopover, the visitors were treated to hamburgers grilled up by members of Journey Church in Kingman, and chips and refreshments provided by other local businesses and individuals.

“I can’t believe the community support we received for this event,” said Kenny Earls, owner of Earls Hot Rot Shop and organizer of this event. “In addition to food and beverages, many people donated money to ensure this event was a successful one. What a great community we have in Kingman and Golden Valley.”

Earls indicated that even though the food and refreshments were free, many caring people dropped cash into a tip jar and all of the proceeds will go to the Keeping Hot Rodding Alive Youth Program he established.

Most people have heard of Chevrolet, Ford, Dodge, Chrysler and the other major brands of vehicles that may have been customized into a hot rod, but they ponder, “What’s a rat rod?” A rat rod is actually a hot rod or custom car from the 1940s to 1960s, and occasionally include cars dating back as far as the 1920s.

Rat rods may have an unfinished look, and according to their owners, that’s OK. Their restorations are not the traditional or normal recreations. They often incorporate spare parts, parts from other vehicles, and some that were not originally designed for cars, such as large lumberjack hand saws for cutting down trees.

There’s no question in anyone’s mind that the rat rod culture has blossomed in recent years. Owners exercise their creativity and mechanical ability to form pieces of work of art in their own right, and some even resemble a car or truck depicted in the Mad Max science fiction movies.

“My shop is open to anyone who would like to stop by to see what projects I am working on and the projects the students from Keeping Hot Rodding Alive Youth Program may be turning wrenches on,” Earls said. “And if someone has a problem with their vehicle while traveling through Golden Valley, I will do whatever necessary to get them back on the road.”

Keeping Hot Rodding Alive Youth Program is for 14- to 17-year-old students, and they meet at Earls Hot Rod Shop, 3055 E. Highway 68, each Friday from noon to 2 p.m. to learn about preventive maintenance on newer and older vehicles, and how to replace parts. Earls also takes his students on field trips to the various local automotive businesses to learn everything there is to know about the automotive industry. For more information about the Keeping Hot Rodding Alive Youth Program, call Kenny Earls at (928) 530-1251 or stop by his hot rod shop located on the east side of Golden Valley.

Earls wanted to personally recognize the businesses and individuals who donated to help make Wednesday’s event a success and for those who continually donate their time and money for the Keeping Hot Rodding Alive Youth Program. They include: Journey Church Kingman; O’Reilly Auto Parts; NAPA Auto Parts; Route 66 Cruisers; Chillin’ On Beale Street; Angel Manor; The Motorcycle Shop (Golden Valley); HQ Portables; Canada Mart; Time Travelers C.C.; and Annie’s Art Attic.