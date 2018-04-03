County to buy land in fight for water rights

KINGMAN – Mohave County will move forward with the acquisition of about 15 acres of agricultural land in the Fort Mohave area for the “public purpose” of stopping the transfer of water rights from Mohave Valley Irrigation and Drainage District to the Central Arizona Project.

The Board of Supervisors voted 4-1 Monday, with Supervisor Buster Johnson opposed, to approve the $250,000 purchase, plus fees and other expenses, using money from the previous sale of county property.

Chairman Gary Watson said he wants to buy the land to assure Mohave County has legal standing in its disagreement with the Central Arizona Project and the groundwater replenishment district.

“This is part of the fight to preserve our rights to Colorado River water,” Watson said. “I believe it’s imperative that we step forth with this action and let those people from Central Arizona Project know that we are not a paper tiger, but we’re here to bloody some noses.”

Johnson questioned purchasing the land for public purpose, when it’s really for legal standing, noting that the county spent $595,000 on its battle with Planet Ranch over the transfer of water rights.

“At some point, somebody’s got to play the devil’s advocate in this,” he said. “If we get in this fight, we’re in for a lot of money. We’re going to get into the millions and millions.”

Supervisor Hildy Angius, speaking in support of Watson’s push to buy the land, said the county had an opportunity to buy property at Planet Ranch and ended up spending close to $600,000 in legal fees.

Though she wasn’t a supervisor at that time, Angius said she’s constantly being asked why the county didn’t buy land at Planet Ranch.

“We wouldn’t be having this discussion today because we would have standing and we would have fought that fight years ago,” she said.

“I think we’ve got to learn from our mistakes, admit we made a mistake. By the time we got involved in Planet Ranch, we had no standing and we were fighting a losing battle.”

She doesn’t want to hear the same questions in 10 years about why the county didn’t buy the Fort Mohave land.

“It’s a bitter pill, but I think we have to swallow it,” Angius said.

In her business report, Supervisor Lois Wakimoto, who represents Fort Mohave, said she attended a packed hearing in Yuma about transferring water rights from the Colorado River, and people left with a sense that water rights need to stay on the Colorado River.

Watson plans to travel to Casa Grande on Thursday for a Central Arizona Project meeting. He said all three counties on the river – Mohave, La Paz and Yuma – are united against taking water from it.

“We’re in for the water fight of our lives,” he said. “We intend to be in for as long as it takes, for whatever it takes. We’d be walking away from a problem that will be haunting us for the rest of our lives.”

The board’s vote authorizes County Manager Mike Hendrix to final details, conduct necessary due diligence and sign the purchase contract.