Crappie fishing awesome at Alamo Lake

ALAMO LAKE – If you like to fish for crappie, which are one of the best eating fish in Arizona, then you might want to plan a trip to Alamo Lake.

According to Golden Valley resident Mike McFarlane, he and a couple of friends from the Phoenix area recently took a trip there that resulted in them catching plenty of these prolific pan-fish.

McFarlane said he and several friends decided to try the fishing at Alamo Lake. McFarlane, a five-year resident of Golden Valley, had never fished this desert impoundment before.

Their target was crappie, which is one fish that anglers seek at this low-desert impoundment.

They stayed at the lake for several days and went fishing Tuesday with Sorns and a fellow camper Meryl, who met at the lake.

That day, the trio landed 60-plus crappie, and they only fished until noon. They didn’t weigh their biggest fish, but it measured 15-1/4 inches long.

McFarlane said they only fished a half day when they caught these fish.

The “secret,” according to McFarlane, was to use 1/6 or 1/8 ounce jigs in either John Deere green or lemon meringue colors. The key, McFarlane said, was to make sure there was a minnow on the jig.

He said they trolled using an electric trolling motor on a 15-foot Cajun boat.

“We were trolling just under 1 mph,” McFarlane said. “The lures were about 25-30 feet behind the boat, so the lures were about 4 or 5 feet under the surface.”

The water temperature played a part in the fishing success.

“When we got there it was 58 degrees, and then when it hit 60 degrees, the fishing really got good,” McFarlane said.