Crappie fishing awesome at Alamo Lake

Golden Valley resident Mike McFarlane and his friends caught this bunch of crappie at Alamo Lake.

Photo special for The Daily Miner

Don Martin, For The Daily Miner

  • Originally Published: April 3, 2018 5:58 a.m.

    • ALAMO LAKE – If you like to fish for crappie, which are one of the best eating fish in Arizona, then you might want to plan a trip to Alamo Lake.

    According to Golden Valley resident Mike McFarlane, he and a couple of friends from the Phoenix area recently took a trip there that resulted in them catching plenty of these prolific pan-fish.

    McFarlane said he and several friends decided to try the fishing at Alamo Lake. McFarlane, a five-year resident of Golden Valley, had never fished this desert impoundment before.

    Their target was crappie, which is one fish that anglers seek at this low-desert impoundment.

    They stayed at the lake for several days and went fishing Tuesday with Sorns and a fellow camper Meryl, who met at the lake.

    That day, the trio landed 60-plus crappie, and they only fished until noon. They didn’t weigh their biggest fish, but it measured 15-1/4 inches long.

    McFarlane said they only fished a half day when they caught these fish.

    The “secret,” according to McFarlane, was to use 1/6 or 1/8 ounce jigs in either John Deere green or lemon meringue colors. The key, McFarlane said, was to make sure there was a minnow on the jig.

    He said they trolled using an electric trolling motor on a 15-foot Cajun boat.

    “We were trolling just under 1 mph,” McFarlane said. “The lures were about 25-30 feet behind the boat, so the lures were about 4 or 5 feet under the surface.”

    The water temperature played a part in the fishing success.

    “When we got there it was 58 degrees, and then when it hit 60 degrees, the fishing really got good,” McFarlane said.

