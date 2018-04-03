Make The Wave a getaway destination

KINGMAN – Getting the opportunity to see The Wave at Coyote Buttes North, near the Arizona-Utah border, is like winning the lottery. The sandstone rock formation draws tourists from all over the world and is only accessible to 20 people a day, and those 20 must enter a $5 raffle in the hopes of winning a day pass.

The Bureau of Land Management issues the permits, and some 160,000 people applied in 2017. Kingman residents, Joe Clos and his family, made the five-hour trip and were some of the lucky few to see The Wave in August 2015.

"I couldn’t believe it," Clos said of winning the raffle.

"I was pretty lucky, I think it was the third time I applied I got picked," he continued. "I hear there are people who do it for years and years and years and never get picked."

Clos said he applied for the days that had the fewest amount of applicants in the hopes of increasing his chances.

"It would still be in the thousands and thousands for that day, so I don’t know if that’s what did it or just blind luck," he said.

Clos said the hike to the wave is about an 8-mile round trip, and he recommends being in good shape and having a map handy before embarking on the "pretty grueling hike."

For those who get permits, one of the most important things to consider is water.

"You should pack what you think is enough water, and then add a few more," Clos said.

The Clos family said the raffle process and the hike through the desert were well worth the view upon arriving at The Wave.

"The rock formations are just spectacular," Clos said.

It's a trip the whole Clos family recommends.