MCC offering basic robotics course

KINGMAN – Those who are interested in robotics or technology can enroll in a hands-on, non-credit basic robotics course starting April 13 at Mohave Community College.



The four-week course will take place from 2 – 4 p.m. Fridays from April 13 to May 4. Different activities are planned for each week. Participants will learn about two different power sources for robots, after which they will construct a miniature robot powered by saltwater in week one and a spider robot in week two. Students will have the opportunity to visually improve their robots during week three in preparation for week four’s robot race.

“We have little decals we can put on them, and we’re going to use magic marker to decorate and individualize them,” said Dan Miller, class instructor. “The last day we have a contest. We race them down a track and see who will win, and I have certificates for them.”

Miller said the robots are easy to construct and mostly come from building kits. As such, the course is open to all ages. However,

it is requested that children be accompanied by an adult.

“I enjoy sharing information and watching people have fun,” Miller said. “We’ll be doing hands-on stuff that they might not know anything about, so it gives them a little taste of technology.”

The course costs $40, and an additional $10 for supplies. Course registration can be completed by going to www.mohave.edu and clicking on the non-credit courses tab, then clicking on basic robotics under available courses.

Additional robotics classes are in the works, and anyone interested can keep an eye out for them on www.mohave.edu under the non-credit courses tab.

