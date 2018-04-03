Police: Phoenix mother uses stun gun to wake son for church

PHOENIX (AP) — A Phoenix woman shocked her teenage son with a stun gun to wake him for church services on Easter, authorities said.

Phoenix police arrested 40-year-old Sharron Dobbins on suspicion of child abuse Sunday morning after her 17-year-old son alerted authorities.

The teen did not complain of any pain but told police he had two small bumps on his leg where he was shocked, according to police documents.

Dobbins said she did not shock her son. She only used the noise from the stun gun to wake her two sons who were refusing to get up for church, she said.

"I don't think I did anything wrong because you're supposed to put God first and that's all I was trying to do is tell my kids to put God first," Dobbins told KNXV-TV.

The teen told police he was unwilling to testify against his mother and he did not want to prosecute, according to the police documents.

Dobbins was taken to jail and later released. She is scheduled to appear in court later this month.

Police seized the stun gun as evidence.

"Nobody writes a book on the correct way of parenting," Dobbins said. "I tell my sons to honor thy mother and thy father or their days will be shortened and that's my favorite."