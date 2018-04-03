Prep Track: Vols take 3rd at Ron Smith Classic

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School boys track and field team showed up to compete last Thursday as it finished third during the Ron Smith Classic.

“This meet was a great opportunity for all of our athletes to compete against stronger athletes and teams from around the state,” said Lee Williams head coach Joan Abraham. “They did a great job. It was fun hearing them call Lee Williams High School so many times throughout the day.”

Enzo Marino led the Vols with a first-place finish in the 110-meter hurdles, while TJ Cobanovich was fifth and Zack Tempert was seventh. The trio are provisionally qualified for state in the event.

Tempert added a fourth-place finish in the 300 hurdles, while Marino took fifth.

“Zack is automatically qualified with his time from this meet and Enzo is provisionally qualified in 11th place,” Abraham said.

Lee Williams’ Cayden Robles ran a personal-record time in the 800 at 2:04.85 to take fifth place. Kael Juelfs won the shot put with a personal-record throw of 48-feet, 2-1/4 inches, while Drew Cardiff jumped 6-1 for third in the high jump.

For the Lady Vols, Trysta Rucker returned after missing last season due to knee issues. She jumped 4-9 to take fourth and provisional qualify for state in the No. 24 position. Lee Williams also had its girls 4x100 relay tally an eighth-place finish at 53.81. The Lady Vols finished 13th as a team.

The Vols and Lady Vols are back in action Wednesday along with Kingman and Kingman Academy at the Kingman Invite.