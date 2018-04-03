Tax Refunds: Spend ’em or save ’em?

When you’re scraping along on a monthly budget tighter than a new pair of shoes, getting that IRS refund check in the mail or deposited to your account can feel like a windfall worth celebrating.

Before you take it to the casino or blow it on a new toy, think about smart ways to squeeze the most out of every red penny.

You can bolster your future financial status by saving the refund, paying down debt or investing it in a number of ways that will pay dividends down the road.

“As far as the (stock) market, year to date the market is negative,” said Scott Preston, financial adviser at Preston Investments in Kingman.

“Buying at a lower rate might be a good thing, you have potential for greater appreciation, but it’s not guaranteed. Things could go negative further. There’s no way to time it.”

Interest rates are ridiculously low on savings accounts – most banks pay less than 0.1 percent – but it’s a solid savings method.

How about attacking those dreaded credit card bills? Will they ever cease?

Not if you spend your tax refund on a shopping spree. Consider paying down credit card balances, especially those with higher interest rates.

“That’s the second thing, tossing money toward any debt they may have, depending on their rate,” Preston added.

Monica Busch of Busch Investments suggests opening an IRA or ROTH retirement savings with tax refunds, or paying off credit card debt.

You may want to use the money for an item you need in life. If you have children or grandchildren, put it into a college account for them, Busch advised.

“Or do things you’ve been planning to do,” Preston said. “Paint a room in the house or do some remodeling.”

OK, enough on practical refund spending. Sometimes it’s wiser to treat yourself for working like a mule all year.

TurboTax suggests these options:

1.Take a trip. If there’s a vacation that you’ve been putting off, a tax refund may be the excuse you need to book that travel. A plane flight to a tropical paradise or a drive to tour wine country can be a great reward for making iT through another tax year unscathed.

2.Have an experience. Instead of going to dinner or buying something for short-term pleasure that will soon be forgotten, use your tax refund for something you’ve always wanted to do. If you’ve always wanted to sit close enough at a baseball game so the umpires can hear your calls, now’s the chance.

3.Go shopping. You won’t have to tell the wife twice. Some retailers offer promotions each year designed to grab a piece of that refund. They may give you a bonus if you cash your check with them.

4.Pamper yourself. Tax time is stressful for many of us, and you may have a lot of tension to work out after you’ve filed. Splurge on a massage or a day at the spa.

5.Do unto others. Have a little fun by secretly paying the dinner bill for someone at a local restaurant, or leave an extravagant tip for the waitress. Slip a gift card under the door of a neighbor who’s going through hard times.

How to best spend your IRS tax refund, should you receive one, depends on each person’s situation, financial adviser Preston said.

“You could have three different people and you have three different opinions because everyone’s life is different,” he said. “Paying down debt might be important for one person, and another might want to save it if they have no debt.”