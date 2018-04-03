Training exercise held this week at Palo Christi School

Kingman Fire and Police departments with Mohave County Emergency Management are holding training exercises from noon to 5 p.m. April 3-6 at Palo Christi School, 500 Maple St.

Photo by Hubble Ray Smith.

  • Originally Published: April 3, 2018 10:23 a.m.

    • KINGMAN – Emergency response agencies are holding a training exercise today through Friday at Palo Christi School, 500 Maple St., so residents shouldn’t be alarmed by heightened activity and sirens in the downtown area, Assistant Fire Chief Keith Eaton said.

    Kingman Fire Department, Kingman Police Department and Mohave County Emergency Management are participating in the training exercise, which will take place from noon to 5 p.m. each day.

    For questions about the exercise, call Kingman Fire Department at 928-753-2891.

    Information provided by KFD

