Gunny Brady’s Major Walk Across America

KINGMAN – Gunnery Sgt. Roy Wesley Brady Jr. is now retired after 22 years of Marine Corps service, including two active duty tours in Iraq, but his service to his country and to others in the armed forces is keeping him on the move.

Brady has partnered with the Combat Wounded Veteran Challenge for his nearly 3,000-mile, six and a half month walk across the country, from San Diego to Trenton, New Jersey.

Always with a military mindset of “what’s next?” Brady said he wanted to stay active within the military even during retirement. He thought “paying it back” to those still serving was a good way to do that, and to let service members know there’s, “Somebody out here who still cares about you guys.”

“What can I do to keep these guys motivated, and (say) ‘Hey, somebody does care,’” Brady said.

Combat Wounded Veteran Challenge strives to improve the lives of wounded and injured veterans through focusing on their potential, and by offering challenging expeditions like scuba diving, mountain climbing and long-range hikes.

“It just keeps them positive,” Brady said. “‘Hey, I can still do this.’”

Donations also go to prosthetics and post-traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury research.

This is Brady’s second walk across the country to raise awareness for veterans, TBI and PTSD. He started his first walk in 2015 in his hometown of Charlotte, North Carolina, and ended at Camp Pendleton in California. That walk raised about $32,000.

Brady has already raised about $7,000 personally in his current walk, all of which will go to the partnering organization’s efforts.

“This walk, particularly compared to the last walk, what pushed me off to do it was the suicide of my own brother, Major Brady, and a marine that I served with (Tommy Simpson), (who) also took his own life,” Brady said.

He added that while his walk is in honor of his brother and Simpson, his general purpose for this walk remains the same as the last.

“Yes, I’m doing it for those guys, but I’m still raising awareness for all of us veterans coming back from any venue out there,” he said. “The goal is still the same, due to the suicides, I just want to keep putting the word out because it’s not just my family, there’s people doing it every day.”

Veteran suicide, PTSD and TBI are issues that not only veterans should be aware of, but their family and friends as well.

“Maybe they might have somebody in their family, and so on and so forth, this will be able to spread what kinds of things to look for or questions to ask their veterans … but hopefully it ties them with somebody they know who’s in the military or has been, and they can look into it further,” Brady said.

He’s appreciative of the support he has received. People come up to and cars stop for Brady while he walks, carrying his Marine Corps backpack. They ask him if he needs anything, like water, before he continues. Brady said those wanting to get involved further can organize awareness events on their own, or coordinate with Combat Wounded Veteran Challenge.



He added that for veterans, one of the most important things they can do for one another is communicate.

“Go around and talk to people and the veterans who are here, we have to continue to talk to each other as veterans ... maybe that will cut the number down or we might not have any incidents at all,” Brady said. “We just need someone to pull them back in and say, ‘Hey everything’s OK.’ So communication is the key.”

Those wanting to donate to Brady’s Major Walk Across America can go to CombatWounded.org/Walk, or text MAJORWALK to 41444.