Horoscope | April 4, 2018

Birthdays: Robert Downey Jr., 53; David Cross, 54; Christine Lahti, 68; Craig T. Nelson, 74.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Your intuition will not let you down. However, your ability to keep the peace will.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): When you should be keeping personal matters a secret, someone will attempt to charm you into opening up. Don’t offer information.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Emotions will surface when dealing with people you are indebted to or vice versa. Trying to sort through the past in order to bring matters up to date will turn out to be more difficult and invasive than anticipated.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Emotional situations will fester. Look for a reasonable way to deal with people without letting your temper take over.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Step up. If you take control, you will be able to manipulate whatever situation you face with confidence.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): If you make changes at home, don’t expect everyone to like what you do. Emotional deception will filter into conversations when asking for a second opinion.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Pay close attention to your relationships. Show concern and empathy for others, and offer unique solutions.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Self-realization and being honest about who you are, what you can do and what you want will come to mind. Take a long, hard look at your options.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Avoiding a situation that needs to be addressed doesn’t mean it will go away on its own. Take the initiative to start a conversation that will help solve any issues.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Consider volunteering for something. Your input will be appreciated if you offer suggestions, but when it comes to physical contributions, only promise to do what’s feasible.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Listen and observe what others are saying, but when it comes down to making a decision or taking part, you are best to be reserved.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Know what you are up against before you take on a cause or responsibility. Ask questions and consider who and what are involved before making a commitment.