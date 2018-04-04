Prep Roundup: Bulldogs tally first 3A West Region win

KINGMAN – The Kingman High School baseball team picked up a much-needed win Tuesday on the road with a 4-0 shutout of No. 27 ranked Wickenburg (4-6, 1-3 3A West Region). The 24th-ranked Bulldogs not only snapped a five-game losing streak, but they also tallied their first win in region play.

Kingman scored all four of its runs in the first inning and held on for the victory.

TJ Harviston and Dante Bravo led the Bulldogs with two hits apiece, while Matthew Mendez drove in two runs and David Lopez and Hayden Tanner each finished with an RBI.

Lopez started the game for the Kingman – yielding no runs on two hits with six strikeouts and two walks in three innings of work. Rilee Araya allowed one hit, struck out seven and walked one in four innings of relief.

The Bulldogs (4-7, 1-4) are back in action Friday with a 4 p.m. contest at No. 31 ranked River Valley (2-8, 1-3).

Lee Williams 2, Prescott 1

At Prescott, the Lee Williams High School baseball team rallied late Tuesday to pick up a 2-1 victory over No. 17-ranked Prescott.

The Vols jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the third, but then the Badgers responded with a run in the bottom of the sixth. Lee Williams made sure it didn’t go to extra innings – scoring in the top of the seventh and holding Prescott scoreless in the bottom half of the frame.

Paul Giglio led the Vols with a 2-for-3 performance, highlighted by an RBI. Carter Rhoades drove in the other run as Lee Williams narrowly outhit the Badgers by a 7-6 margin.

Matt Bathauer yielded one earned run on four hits with seven strikeouts and three walks in six innings of work, while his brother Mike allowed two hits and struck out two in an inning of relief.

The Vols (7-5, 5-2 4A Grand Canyon Region) welcome Prescott (4-6, 1-4) to town today for a 3:30 p.m. contest.

Softball

Kingman 13, Wickenburg 2

At Wickenburg, the Kingman High School softball team picked up its second straight win Tuesday with a 13-2 blowout of the No. 17 ranked Lady Wranglers (4-4, 2-2 3A West).

The 28th-ranked Lady Bulldogs scored five runs in the fourth and six more in the fifth to end the game in five innings due to the run rule.

Payton Chamberlain led Kingman with a 3-for-4 afternoon, highlighted by two RBIs and a run scored. The rest of Lady Bulldogs’ lineup had all but one hitter finish with two hits.

Lilianna Valdivia, Jordyn Dan and Tessa Kelm each drove in two runs to round out the top performers.

Valdivia went the distance for Kingman – yielding two earned runs on five hits with four strikeouts and two walks.

The Lady Bulldogs (5-7, 3-2) are back in action Friday with a 6 p.m. contest at No. 1 ranked River Valley (9-0, 4-0).