Supervisors set public hearing for proposed increase in building fees

KINGMAN – Mohave County appears to be “kind of schizophrenic” about wanting to attract more residents, while at the same time scaring off developers with increased building and permit fees, Supervisor Hildy Angius said Monday.

The Board of Supervisors on Monday voted unanimously to set a June 18 public hearing for proposed fee increases that would fund “hot job” positions in the Development Services Department building division.

Angius said initial fee increases were a “little excessive,” and thanked Development Services Director Tim Walsh and County Manager Mike Hendrix for rolling the fees back a little and listening to what developers had to say about the fee structure.

“I do think that these fees are much fairer,” she said. “There’s still a few, I think when we go through the planning and zoning process that we’ll talk about, but they’re much, I mean worlds better than they were.”

There was constructive discussion at the most recent Planning and Zoning meeting about what the county can do to bring value for developers who come to Mohave County, Angius said.

It’s a discussion that the county should have had last year, she added.

“We never really discussed that. What is our philosophy? What kind of county do we want to be? Do we want to be a county that’s very difficult to work with, that fees are excessive? We talk about it being a really affordable place to live, but if it costs too much to build, it’s not going to happen,” Angius said.

Supervisor Buster Johnson wanted to know if the county would be breaking even on the fees or subsidizing the fees.

Walsh said the intent throughout the entire process is to improve customer service, to bring in more people who can maintain service and handle the increase in the department’s workload.

“Let’s look at the total cost to do business and we’ll charge fees to hire additional people,” Walsh said. “In the building division alone, we’ve lost a number of critical employees. In order to attract and retain qualified employees, we’re asking the board to consider those specific jobs of my planning reviewers and building inspectors as hot jobs, and be able to provide increases to attract and retain that position.”

Walsh said his department is looking at a 70-30 split, with fees covering about 30 percent of the cost and the county covering 70 percent, and that 70 percent would grow with the new positions.

“We brought it back internally and looked at what we saw as an acceptable philosophy and strategy on revamping those fees,” he said.

Personnel costs in the building division are 80 percent of the budget. In order to provide a 10 percent pay increase for plan examiners and building inspectors, an 8 percent fee increase would be necessary not to burden the general fund, Walsh explained.

The department will continuously monitor workload as well as customer service, and it may be necessary, should the workload increase in the future, to consider additional fee increases, he said.

Supervisor Jean Bishop sided with Johnson, saying she has “mixed feelings” about having taxpayers picking up 70 percent of the cost for other people’s permits.

She wants to split the costs more fairly for other constituents, maybe get it to 60-40 and gradually work up to where taxpayers aren’t subsidizing the costs.