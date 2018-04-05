$1.5M in meth seized on I-40 near Topock

KINGMAN – Law enforcement agencies discovered about $1.5 million worth of methamphetamine and pills during a traffic stop Wednesday on Interstate 40 at Needle Mountain Road near Topock.

Raul Andrade, of Fontana, California, was arrested on suspicion of felony transportation of dangerous drugs. Andrade consented to a search of his vehicle, which resulted in about 32 pounds of meth and some 2,000 blue pills being found inside the vehicle.

The blue pills are suspected to be fake hydrocodone pills made with fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that’s one of the leading causes of drug overdoses, and other byproducts.

Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team assisted U.S. Customs and Border Patrol with the traffic stop and drug bust around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety Crime Lab will determine the chemical compounds of the pills to positively identify if they are in fact fentanyl. Fentanyl pills disguised as oxycodone caused hundreds of overdose deaths across the United States.

The street value of the meth is about $1.4 million and pills are believed to be more than $40,000 in value, according to Kingman Police.

Andrade was booked into Mohave County Adult Detention Center.

- Information provided by Kingman Police Department