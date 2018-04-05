Airport authority lawyer files motion to end alleged harassment

KINGMAN – The outside attorney for Kingman Airport Authority accused the Phoenix attorney for the City of Kingman of sending “threatening” letters and filed a motion Friday in Mohave County Superior Court for an immediate telephonic status conference.

Andrew Federhar, of Spencer Fane law firm in Phoenix, is asking the court to set the conference “to put an end to this harassing conduct.”

He attached three letters from Phoenix attorney Daryl Williams, representing the City of Kingman, threatening criminal action and making demands that have yet to be decided by the court.

“The City, through its outside counsel, has repeatedly threatened criminal enforcement proceedings against the Authority, its board members and its outside counsel,” Federhar states in the motion.

Williams sent a notice of condemnation to the Kingman Airport Authority in December to take immediate possession of all its assets, touching off a legal battle that is costing both the City and KAA hundreds of thousands of dollars in attorney fees.

The Authority board alone has approved $500,000 for litigation, and hired a second lawyer, Tim Berg, of Phoenix-based Fennemore Craig. The City has allocated $200,000 for its attorney.

“This letter warns you about the criminal implications of accepting payment for services from the Kingman Airport Authority,” Williams wrote to Berg in a March 27 letter.

Two days later, Williams sent a letter to Federhar requesting access to computers used by Kingman Airport Authority and personal computers of board members and officers.

The letter demanded that Federhar put a “litigation hold” on computers to make sure no information is deleted, damaged or destroyed.

“I want these records because, of course, the City is entitled to be kept abreast of the activities of its administrative agent,” Williams said. “In addition, I anticipate litigation in the future against individual board members, you and perhaps employees.”

Federhar noted in his motion that both sides discussed what to do with the computers and files of the Authority that contain attorney-client protected communications at the Feb. 16 court hearing on immediate possession, in the event the court gives the City possession.

“As the Court can see (from the letter), the City is not content to wait for the Court to resolve that issue and demands to proceed on its own before the Court has even ruled on possession,” Federhar said.

A four-page letter from Williams dated March 9 states that KAA’s payment of trust funds to Federhar is unlawful “in derogation of the limitations placed upon the city’s agent.”

The precise language regarding the use of trust funds for operating Kingman Airport says the funds can be used for “current expenses for repairs, maintenance and operation of airport use properties.”

“These letters are threatening and show disregard for both the judicial process and due process,” Federhar stated in filing for the immediate telephonic conference status.