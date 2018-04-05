Kingman begins negotiations with Ron Foggin for city manager

KINGMAN – After visiting cities that had previously employed city manager finalists Ron Foggin and Clifford Burnett, Council has decided to move forward to contract negotiations with Foggin.



Foggin has more than 20 years of local government experience, and has most recently held employment as city manager in Dallas, Oregon, from 2012 to 2017, and assistant city administrator in Lehi, Utah, from 2005 to 2012. He is also a member of the International City and County Management Association.

“I’m so very excited, I can’t wait to welcome Mr. Foggin to our community,” said Mayor Monica Gates. “No doubt that with his leadership skills he’ll be a huge asset to our community and provide the guidance to help us accomplish the many great projects that are currently underway.”

During the meet and greet held March 19, Foggin said he was interested in Kingman because it was a good match of talent and opportunity.

“The thing about Kingman is there is great growth opportunity, but I think we have to ask ourselves, ‘How are we going to maintain the small-town feel?’ I’ve been able to do that with another community, and I think I can help Kingman achieve that as well.”

Gates, Interim City Manager Jim Bacon and Vice Mayor Jen Miles went to two cities that had employed Foggin in the past, Dallas and Lehi. The trips enabled the trio to see Foggin’s priorities, as well as how he was perceived by the community. Gates said the selection process was advanced by seeing downtown revitalization efforts and growth accomplished during Foggin’s tenure in those cities.

Gates added that Foggin was instrumental in bringing industry and retail operations to Lehi.

“He worked there during a time of some significant growth in the community,” Gates said. “And we learned how he was instrumental in many of the commercial development Initiatives that brought the community from some financial challenges to being a very vibrant community now.”

According to a press release from the City, the contract negotiations are expected to be completed by April 17. Foggin is slotted to begin his role as city manager at the City of Kingman in mid-May. Before he begins, he will return to Kingman and work with Bacon to get better acquainted with the community.

“We’ve made a really great selection for Kingman and I can’t wait to welcome Mr. Foggin to our community,” Gates said.