Obituary | Lewis 'B' Simpson

Lewis “B” Simpson of Kingman Arizona passed away the morning of March 31, 2018, at Joan and Diana Hospice Home.

He was born in Lancaster, Garrard, Kentucky on Nov. 8, 1944 to Helen Naylor Simpson and Homer Simpson.

Lewis is survived by Mary Asbury, together for 41 years.

Lewis joined The Marine Corps in February of 1962 and later served as a military policeman, MPCo, H&SBn, and MCRDep. Term of service was four years and four months ending in June of 1966, at which time he was a PVT-E-1 in Los Angeles, California. After serving in the military, Lewis worked many years for Santa Fe Roadway in the B&B Division before later retiring.

Lewis was survived by: Mary Asbury and her children Robert Asbury, Debbie Hafley, Jessica Asbury, Isaac and April Asbury. His grandchildren, who referred to him as Papa Lewis: Tyfani Hafley, Sarah Hafley-Mendoza, Adrian Mendoza, Autumn Hafley, Izabella Hafley, Carly Asbury, and Rayna Asbury. Along with his four great-grandchildren. He was also survived by brother Harold and wife Emma Simpson, sister Joyce Gilliam, sister Virginia, nephews and nieces Harold and Elizabeth Simpson, Pam and Rick Mies, Christina and Jeff Halterman, Shirlene and Mike Young, Tammy Erwin, David Faunce, Lynette, Jason Bradford, and Delbert Gilliam.

Lewis “B” Simpson’s services will be held at Sutton Funeral Home, 1701 Sycamore Ave., Kingman, Arizona on Friday, April 6, 2018 at 1 p.m. Following, burial will be held at Mountain View Cemetery, 1301 N. Stockton Hill Road, Kingman, Arizona.

Papa Lewis, you will truly be missed. We love you always.