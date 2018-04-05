One million tons of American steel

KINGMAN – A manufacturing stalwart in the community since 2010, Nucor Steel shipped out its 1 millionth ton of steel Tuesday following an afternoon ceremony at the plant on Old Highway 66.

Executives from business partners Insteel Wire Products and Hopper’s Hauling of Kingman were on hand to witness the event. Hopper’s transported the ton of steel, one of nine 2-ton reels on a flatbed, and Insteel received it at Kingman Airport and Industrial Park.

Joey Loosle, plant manager for Nucor in Kingman, said he’s “ecstatic” that the millionth ton would be shipped by Hopper’s to Insteel, and thanked the community for its support over the past nine years.

“Your support has truly made reviving the mill possible,” Loosle said. “We look forward to many years continuing to add to our wonderful economy and community.”

“This is a great achievement from this facility and a testament to American manufacturing here in our city,” added Coreena Frashefski, rod product manager at Nucor.

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Nucor Corp. is one of the largest producers of steel and steel products in the United States. It’s a Fortune 300 company with more than 20,000 employees, according to the company’s website.

Nucor’s product quality starts with each steel bar and continues throughout every step of in-line testing and certification at each of its 17 bar mills across the country.

The Kingman plant, with 57 employees, processes precast billets into coiled rebar and wire products. The mill is continually upgraded for efficient, low-cost steel production, and is committed to being environmental and cultural stewards in the community.

Loosle, a 37-year Nucor employee who came to Kingman about a year ago, said the company has grown from its fabricating roots in North Carolina in 1969 into a leading bar mill.

In the last two years, Nucor has acquired Independence Tube for $435 million, Southland Tube for $135 million, Republic Conduit for $335 million and assets of Omega Joist.

Nucor acquired the former North Star facility in Kingman in 2003 for $35 million, ramping up operations again in 2009 and running the first hot bar through the plant on April 19, 2010, almost eight years to the date of shipping the millionth ton.

“We started when the steel business was really poor,” Loosle noted. “The neat thing about Nucor is we believe in the future. We hired a team when the steel business was pretty low and most people were laying off.”

Depending on various factors, a ton of coiled steel is selling for $600 to $700 a ton, Loosle said.

He’s optimistic about future prices with 25 percent tariffs on imported steel imposed by President Donald Trump in early March. It’s going to affect the local economy in a good way, he said.

“What that does is give us an opportunity for a level playing field,” the plant manager said. “A lot of these things already happened in other countries. They already have taxes when we export goods to other countries. You’ve got countries that manipulate their currency.”

Quoting Nucor’s chief executive officer, Loosle said the tariff amounts to less than $200 for about two tons of steel used to manufacture a new automobile.

“At Nucor, we believe we can compete with anyone in the world as long as it’s fair,” he continued. “We’re not asking for any advantage. We’re just asking to give us a fair opportunity and our team will make it happen.”

Diana Hopper, co-owner of Hopper’s Hauling with her husband, Gayron, said her company takes 60 to 70 loads of Nucor steel to Insteel each week, along with 12 to 14 loads to Southern California.

“They’re a very good company to work for,” she said. Hopper’s also hauled steel for North Star to Ivy Steel and Wire, which later became Insteel.

She also thinks Trump’s tariffs will be good for the U.S. steel industry.

“It finally gives American business owners the chance they’ve needed for quite some time, anybody that has anything to do with steel,” Hopper said.