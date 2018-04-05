Supervisors say no to joining opioid lawsuit

KINGMAN – The opioid epidemic is making headlines across the nation with a class-action lawsuit filed in Ohio against several drug manufacturers and distributors, but Mohave County officials have decided to remain on the sidelines for now.

Mohave County Board of Supervisors took no action at Monday’s meeting following an hour-long presentation by Anne Andrews, partner in a law firm from Orange County, California.

Opioids have affected nearly every county and municipality in America, and Mohave County has the opportunity to “engage in the fight to take back your county,” Andrews told supervisors.

Hundreds, if not thousands, of municipalities will join the lawsuit, she said.

Among the manufacturers named in the lawsuit are Purdue Pharma, Janssen (subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson) and Teva Pharmaceuticals. Distributors include McKesson, AmerisourceBergen (leading distributor in Mohave County) and Cardinal Health.

“It’s imperative for your county to get involved in the lawsuit, to be reimbursed for damages from the past and to educate the community so this doesn’t happen again,” Andrews said.

She cited a number of statistics on the opioid crisis, including one about Mohave County having more opioid prescriptions than population. The county experienced more than 200 opioid overdoses in less than a year, and four of the top 10 Arizona doctors prescribing opioids are from Mohave County, she added.

Opioids are costing the county for fire and rescue calls, hospital treatment, increased jail and court costs and longer hospital stays for babies born with addictions, the lawyer noted.

“This is the only way to put your stake in the ground and plant it firmly, to have a seat at the table,” Andrews said.

Supervisor Buster Johnson questioned the validity of many statistics regarding opioid use in Mohave County, especially prescriptions in comparison to population.

He said some of his constituents won’t come to Lake Havasu City for winter vacation because they can’t get their prescriptions.

“I don’t see any need in this,” Johnson said. “To me, this is bottom-feeding like the tobacco suit. It’s like ‘Reefer Madness’ all over again.”

Supervisor Hildy Angius was also hesitant to jump on board. On her recent trip to Washington, D.C., she learned about billions of dollars to be released by the federal government to battle opioid problems.

Angius said she’s working with the state and they understand that Mohave County has an older, poorer demographic.

“The state even apologized to us that some of these numbers are wrong,” Angius said. “It sounds sexy to say there are more prescriptions than people, but the way they’re counting … it’s bad, but not that bad.”

Opioids are a quality of life issue, and retirees considering Mohave County are hearing that the state is going to take away their medications and close doctor offices, the supervisor mentioned.

Andrews said it wouldn’t cost anything up front for Mohave County to join the lawsuit. Her law firm would be paid from the settlement.

Supervisor Lois Wakimoto asked about the percentage, and Andrews responded that the typical fee has a “3” in front of it, usually around 33 percent, but her firm made a decision to reduce the fee to 20 percent.

“I would like to slow down and make sure we understand what we’re committing ourselves to,” Supervisor Jean Bishop said. She wants to see it go through procurement and involve the county attorney.