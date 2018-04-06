10 Things to Know for Today, Apr. 6, 2018

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1 - TRUMP GIVES SOME DETAILS ON BORDER DEPLOYMENTS

He says up to 4,000 National Guard troops would be sent to the border with Mexico, but hasn't said whether they will be armed or which states would send them.

2 - TRUMP GOES OFF SCRIPT IN WEST VIRGINIA

He was expected to talk about tax cuts, but instead revived disproven claims about voter fraud and linked immigration to an increase in violence and rapes.

3 - FACEBOOK'S LATEST STUNNING ADMISSION ON PRIVACY BREACHES

Nearly all of the company's 2.2 billion users have probably had public data scraped by "malicious actors" who could use it to plant malware or scam people.

4 - WOMEN RUN FOR U.S. HOUSE SEATS IN RECORD NUMBERS

A total of 309 women from both major parties have filed candidacy papers, and more are expected to do so.

5 - WHERE A FORMER PRESIDENT FACES ARREST

A judge in Brazil has issued an arrest warrant for the once wildly popular ex-President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva after his appeal of a corruption conviction failed.

6 - NYPD WILL STOP SURVEILLING GROUPS BASED ON RELIGION OR ETHNICITY

The settlement comes as a result of lawsuit that claimed it illegally spied on Muslims for years after Sept. 11 attacks.

7 - STUDENTS IN ISOLATED ARIZONA TRIBE STEP CLOSER TO EDUCATION REFORM

A judge ruled that adversity and trauma faced by students at the impoverished Havasupai reservation can be learning disabilities that could require additional government services.

8 - WHY PUERTO RICO IS CLOSING 283 SCHOOLS

The territory has suffered a sharp drop in enrollment due to the island's long economic crisis and families who left after Hurricane Maria.

9 - WHAT YOU DON'T NEED TO GROW VEGGIES IN ANTARCTICA

Scientists harvested their first crop grown without soil, daylight or pesticides using methods that could help humans grow food on the Moon or Mars.

10 - MASTERS COULD BE FILLED WITH LANDMARK VICTORIES

Tiger Woods is eyeing his first victory at Augusta since 2005, Phil Mickelson is trying to become the oldest Masters champion, and Rory McIlroy looks to complete a career Grand Slam.