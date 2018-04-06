Actors wanted for web series and western film

KINGMAN – Actors are wanted for a sci-fi web series called “Destination,” and the series is directed by Elona Ostrom and co-directed by Kenneth Ostrom. Auditions for the web series will be 2-7 p.m. Saturday at 615 Hall St.

“Destination” has a developing plot story but is set to focus hundreds of years into the future in the Alpha Centauri system. The series will be 8 episodes long with 40-minutes each episode.

The web series is looking for six males and one female to fill the lead roles. There is also an opportunity for a role as an extra.

The characters have a wide range of personalities. For example, Drake is the leader of a dangerous group and can be arrogant at times, and Felix is described as a “crazy man” and likes to make weapons to get him out of trouble.

“Destination” producers are looking for males between the ages of 20 and 60 of any ethnicity to fill the roles.

For the female role, Tara Pell is the leader of her own group, a scientist and will do whatever is necessary to keep her crew alive. Females between the ages of 30 and 50 of any ethnicity are recommended for this role.



“Desert Warrior Entertainment is always open to collaborate with other filmmakers as well, especially those from Mohave County,” Ostrom said. “Most independent film companies don’t have the Hollywood budget and working together helps everyone to achieve their dreams.”

The web series will start filming April 14 around Mohave County and all roles and crew will be compensated by IMDB and food.

During the web series auditions, there will be an opportunity to sign up for a western feature film called “MacKenna,” produced by Shuriken Promotions and written by Mark Hamson. During the auditions, parts of that script will be available to read.

“MacKenna” is about a rancher turned bounty hunter who is trying to find the person that killed his wife.

Hamson said that the film needs a lot of extras, horses, a wagon, and anything else related to a western. He said that whoever donates to the making of the film will receive credit.

“We would love to have local businesses to invest,” Hamson said.

For more information about the western film, contact Mark Hamson at 928-293-5548, and for the web series, visit desertwarriorentertainment.weebly.com.